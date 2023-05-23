Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination under Advt 42/2020. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Lecturer written exam 2022 was conducted on October 26 last year for posts advertised under Advt. No. 14/2020, 19/2020, 20/2020, 22/2022 & 42/2020.

The result includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Of the total 2875 candidates who appeared for the exam, 500 have been shortlisted for interviews.

Steps to download BPSC Lecturer result 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link for Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering The BPSC Lecturer result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to BPSC Lecturer result 2022.