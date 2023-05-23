Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Data Entry Operator recruitment 2023. Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Data Entry Operator exam will be held on June 7 at the central exam hall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Here’s UKPSC DEO exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC DEO admit card 2023:



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Data Entry Operator Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Data Entry Operator admit card will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UKPSC DEO admit card 2023.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 vacancies for Data Entry Operators.

Selection procedure

UKPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.