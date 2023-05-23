The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 for the exams scheduled to be conducted from May 25 to May 28. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently,” reads the notification.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2023



Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

