Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will soon release the admit card for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from May 25 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 31 to June 15, 2023. A total of 821 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main examination.

The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on PO Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

