The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till May 26 upto 4.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“Clarifications/objections regarding provisional answer keys should reach the office of The Chairman, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Forest Complex, Sector-68, SAS Nagar, Punjab, by online mode and a hard copy along with a crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) (non-refundable) per clarification, drawn in favour of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on May 21, 2023. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies for Excise and Taxation Inspectors.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Provisional Answer Key for Exam dated 21.05.2023 (Excise and Taxation Inspector) and guidelines for filing online objections” Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.