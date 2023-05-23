The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Civil Services Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Main personality test was conducted between January and May this year. The Commission has issued the merit list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to: (i) Indian Administrative Service; (ii) Indian Foreign Service; (iii) Indian Police Service; and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Moreover, a consolidated Reserve List of 178 candidates has also been prepared. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1022.

Steps to check UPSC CSE final result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Go to ‘Whats News’ and click on “Final Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”

The UPSC CSE final result will appear on the screen Download and check by searching name/ roll number.

