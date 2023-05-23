The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the e-certificate of the UGC NET December 2022 cycle. Candidates can download their UGC NET e-certificates from the official website ugcnetonline.in.

UGC NET December 2022 was conducted for 83 subjects in February and March 2023. The results were announced on April 13.

Candidates would require their UGC NET roll number, date of birth and exam details to access their e-certificates.

Here’s UGC NET December 2022 certificate notice.

Steps to download UGC NET e-certificate:

Visit the official website ugcnetonline.in Go to ‘UGC-NET from June 2011 onwards’ Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth Choose Year of Exam and session The UGC NET December 2022 e-certificate will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UGC NET e-certificate December 2022.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The Commission (UGC) is currently accepting online applications for the UGC NET June 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam and pay the fee on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till May 31 and June 1, respectively.

The UGC NET June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 22, 2023.