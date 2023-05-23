The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today, May 23. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Class 10 board exams were held from March 14 to April 3, while the Class 12 exams were held from March 14 to April 5. Approximately 8 lakh students registered for the examinations.

Steps to check and download JAC Class 10,12 result 2023

Visit the official website jacresults.com Click on the link either Annual Secondary Examination (Class 10) or Annual Intermediate Secondary Examination (Class 12) results Key in your roll number and date of birth JAC Class 10, 12 results will appear on screen Check and download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check JAC Class 10 Board result.

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 (Science) Board result.