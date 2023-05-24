The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) registration deadline is today and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nestexam.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from May 26 to 29.

The NEST 2023 computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 in two sessions—9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam will be held in around 120 major towns/cities all over India. The admit card will be released on June 12. The results will be declared on July 10.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to NEST 2023 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The female/SC/ST/Divyangjan category applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to Male/other applicants of the General/OBC category.

Steps to apply for NEST 2023:

Visit the official website www.nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEST 2023.

About NEST

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.