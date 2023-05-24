Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam calendar for June 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test,” reads the notification. The DSSSB exams will be held on June 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

As per the schedule, DSSSB will conduct the exams for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) on June 21 and 22. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 142 PGT posts under Advt 07/2022.

The exams for the posts of TGT and Assistant Teacher (Nursery) will be held on June 24 and 25. The DSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 632 vacancies under Advt 08/2022.

Detailed instructions regarding the online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board. The name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

Here’s DSSSB exam calendar June 2023.