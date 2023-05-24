Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET ) today, May 24. Eligible candidates can check the answer keys at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

The AP EAPCET (formerly known as AP EAMCET) for Engineering was held from May 15 to 18 Engineering and from May 22 and 23 for Pharmacy and Agriculture.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till May 26. The APSCHE has simultaneously released the response sheets so candidates can determine the marks obtained.

Steps to download AP EAMCET 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click “AP EAPCET - 2023” to open the EAMCET website

Now Click ‘Master Question papers with Preliminary Keys’ List of answer keys for the 2023 AP EAPCET will appear on screen Click on relevant answer keys, check, download and take a printout.

