Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS prelim exam 2022 was held on May 21. The Commission has uploaded the standard question booklet and its standard answer key for both papers (General Studies & CSAT).

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer keys from May 24 to 26 through online mode. A fee of Rs 250 will have to be paid for each objection.

Here’s HPSC HCS answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to check HPSC HCS answer key 2023:



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the answer key link under Important Links Login using roll number and date of birth The HPSC prelims answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to check HPSC HCS answer key 2023.

The HPSC HCS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (May 2023), the Main written examination (likely to be conducted in July/August 2023), and the Personality Test/ Viva- Voce.