The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a tentative list of post-wise vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination held recently. Eligible candidates can view the post-wise/category-wise distribution of vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the list, the tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2022 are 4,532 in 56 different government departments.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2022 exam for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

The results for the SSC CHSL 2022 exam were released on Saturday, May 20. The commission has also commenced the online registration for the SSC CHSL 2023 exam. The SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) will be held from August 2 to 22. According to the official notification, the SSC CHSL 2023 examination is expected to fill approximately 1600 vacancies to Group-C posts.

Direct link to SSC CHSL notification 2023.