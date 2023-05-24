Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) and Town Planning Building Overseer. Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the computer-based recruitment test for TPBO is July 8, and for VAS posts is July 13 and 14, respectively.

The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies for Town Planning Building Overseer and 185 vacancies for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A) posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.