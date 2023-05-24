The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result for the posts of Veterinary Inspector and Livestock Supervisor. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB conducted the Veterinary Inspector and Livestock Supervisor written exams on May 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 644 Veterinary Inspectors vacancies, of which 223 posts are reserved for women applicants.

Steps to check PSSSB results 2023:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and select relevant post The PSSSB result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to PSSSB Veterinary Inspector result 2023.

Direct link to PSSSB Livestock Supervisor result 2023.