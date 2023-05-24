Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-summon letter for the Personality Test of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 26 — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 366 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Personality Tests (Interviews) round.

“The candidates may be downloaded their respective e-summon letter from the above mentioned UPSC site i.e. upsconline.nic.in . Candidates appearing for P.T. are advised to bring all the original documents at the time of their P.T,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IFS 2022 PT e-summon letter

Visit the official website upsconline.in Click on “e-SUMMON for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Now click on IFS 2023 e-summon letter link Key in your login details and submit Download the e-summon letter and take a printout

Direct link to UPSC IFS 2022 PT e-summon letter.

