Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will tomorrow, May 25, close the online registration window for recruitment of District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in.

“No registration /re-registration is allowed after 25th May 2023. Filling of application only by all Registered/Re-registered Candidates is allowed from May 26th to 30th,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Multipurpose Health Worker posts

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register yourself Log in to the portal and fill up the application form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.