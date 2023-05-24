The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the skill test of shortlisted candidates for the post of Executive Assistant. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Executive Assistant CBT exam was held from November 21 to 30 last year. The results were declared on January 29.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1273 vacancies for Executive Assistants. The schedule for the typing test will be released later.

Steps to download Admit card for UPPCL Skill Test

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on the view/download link to “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF “EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 09/VSA/2022/EA” Key in your registration details.

Skill Test Admit card for UPPCL Executive Assistant 2022 will appear on screen Check the details, download and take a print out.

Direct link to download Admit Card for Skill Test UPPCL Executive Assistant 2022