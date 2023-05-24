Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of the Class 12th board exams 2023. Students can check and download their results from the official website pseb.ac.in.

The total pass percentage is 92.47%. This year, a total of 296709 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 274378 candidates have been declared qualified in the Class 12th board exam.

As per a report by Indian Express, Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh (Mansa) has secured the top position by scoring 500/500.

The exams were conducted from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

Steps to download PSEB Class 12th result