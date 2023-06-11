Indian Post will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) today, June 11. Eligible candidates can visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in to apply for the vacancies. Applicants will be able to edit their forms from June 12 to 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 12828 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in various circles.

Direct link to GDS recruitment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on June 11, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Candidates can find information on the vacancies in the link below:

Here’s the details on the vacancies.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with application Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

According to the official notification, the list of applicants shortlisted for engagement will be released by the Department on its website and GDS Online Portal. Applicants are advised to visit the official website here on regular basis for latest updates.