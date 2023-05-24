Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Service Exam 2022 and the State Forest Service Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections within 7 days of the release of the answer key.

The Prelims exam was conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 427 posts in SSE and the exact number of vacancies in SFS will be notified later.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE/SFS answer key 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2022 answer key The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download SSE/SFS answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.