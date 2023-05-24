IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in from June 1, 2023. The last date to apply for the posts is June 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 136 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.