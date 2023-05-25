Registration ends today for Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CEE) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till 11:59 PM today, May 25.

The JKPSC CCE Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023. The Main exam will be held in the 2nd week of November 2023.

Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service: 25

J&K Accounts (G) Service: 25

J&K Police (G) Service: 25

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for unreserved category candidates is 32 years, whereas 34 years is for reserved category candidates. The upper age limit for physically challenged candidates is 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university in India or from a foreign university declared by government in consultation with the Commission to be equivalent to a degree of a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC KAS 2023:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on Combined Competitive Preliminary tab Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JKPSC KAS 2023 application form.