The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today, May 25. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Class 10 Board exams were held from March 17 to April 6, while the Class 12 exams were held from March 16 to April 6.

This year a total of approximately 2.5 lakh students appeared for the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams, reports Hindustan Times. According to current indications, the overall pass percentage for UK Board Class 12 exams is 85.58. More statistics will be declared shortly.

Steps to download UK Board Class 10,12 result 2023

Visit the official website uaresults.nic.in On the homepage look for Class 10 or Class 12 result box. Key in the required credentials JAC Class 10, 12 results will appear on screen Check and download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check UK Board 10th and 12th result.

The official Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to keep retrying the links.

