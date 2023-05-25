Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites eamcet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.com

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. The TS EAMCET 2023 answer key and response sheets were released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on May 15.

Telangana State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the EAMCET 2023 results, speaking at a press conference today. Approximately 3.2 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

Steps to check TS EAMCET results 2023:



Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in On the Homepage, click the link “ View Results (E & AM) ” or “ Download Rank Card (E & AM) ”

Key in your HallTicket number and other details TS EAMCET 2023 results will appear on your screen Check your results and download Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the TS EAMCET 2023 rank card

The official Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to keep retrying the links.