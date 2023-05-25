Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Group-I Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 3 to 10 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 10 district centres. A total of 6,455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

Here’s APPSC Group 1 Mains exam notice.

Steps to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2023:

  1. Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on hall ticket link for Group 1 Main exam
  3. Key in your User ID and password to login
  4. The APPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket.

APPSC Group 1 Main revised schedule

Date Exam
June 3 Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature)
June 5 Paper in English (Qualifying Nature)
June 6 Paper 1- General Essay
June 7 Paper 2- History and Cultural and Geography of India and AP
June 8 Paper 3- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics
June 9 Paper 4- Economy and Development of Indian and AP
June 10 Paper 5- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues