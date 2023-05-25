APPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket 2023 released; check download link
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Group-I Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The APPSC Group 1 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 3 to 10 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 10 district centres. A total of 6,455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.
Here’s APPSC Group 1 Mains exam notice.
Steps to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2023:
- Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on hall ticket link for Group 1 Main exam
- Key in your User ID and password to login
- The APPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket.
APPSC Group 1 Main revised schedule
|Date
|Exam
|June 3
|Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature)
|June 5
|Paper in English (Qualifying Nature)
|June 6
|Paper 1- General Essay
|June 7
|Paper 2- History and Cultural and Geography of India and AP
|June 8
|Paper 3- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics
|June 9
|Paper 4- Economy and Development of Indian and AP
|June 10
|Paper 5- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues