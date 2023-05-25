BDL recruitment 2023: Apply for 100 Project Officer/ Project Engineer posts at bdl-india.in
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Project Engineer/ Project Officer in different disciplines. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bdl-india.in till June 23 upto 5.00 PM.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from UR/ OBC(NCL)/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD /Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
Steps to apply for Project Officer/ Project Engineer posts
- Visit the official website bdl-india.in
- Go to the Career tab
- Click on the application link for Project Officer/ Project Engineer posts
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Pay the fee and submit form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.