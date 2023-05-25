Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results of Class 10th and Class 12th. Candidates can check and download their results from the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

The examinations for Class 10th and Class 12th were conducted in March and April 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27 and class 12th exams were held from March 2 to April 1. As per a report by Hindustan Times, this year, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10th and 12th board examinations.

Steps to download MPBSE Class 10th, 12 result

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on Class 10th and Class 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 10th result.

Direct link to download Class 12th result.