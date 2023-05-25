Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the notification for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam from June 1 onwards at jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is June 30, 2023.

The Commission has advertised a total of 583 posts that will be filled via competitive examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed Class 10th from a recognised institution in India.

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.