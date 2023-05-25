JSSC issues JECCE notification 2023; apply from June 1
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the notification for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam from June 1 onwards at jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is June 30, 2023.
The Commission has advertised a total of 583 posts that will be filled via competitive examination.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed Class 10th from a recognised institution in India.
Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.
