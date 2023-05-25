Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the results of 2023 Class 10th board exams today, May 25. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website gseb.org

The GSEB SSC exam 2023 was held from March 14 to 18. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 examination this year and the overall pass percentage is 64.62%. According to Hindustan Times, a total of 272 schools in Gujarat have recorded a pass rate of 100%.

Steps to download GSEB SSC 2023 results

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage key in your seat number and click Go. GSEB SSC Class 10 result will appear on the screen Check the result thoroughly and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Gujarat Board Class 10 results 2023

Apart from the official website, candidates will also be able to check the GSHSEB class 10th results using WhatsApp by sending their seat numbers to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.