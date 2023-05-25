Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the Class 12 Board exams 2023 today, May 25. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores and download their results on the official website pseb.ac.in

The Punjab Class 12 Board exam was held from February 20 to April 20, reports Hindustan Times. Approximately 2.9 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which around 2.7 lakh students have passed the exam bringing the overall pass percentage to 92.47%

Steps to download PSEB Class 12 result 2023

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in On the homepage, click Result of Sr. Secondary Examination March 2023 Now Available Now locate the link Senior Secondary (10 + 2) Examination Provisional Result March 2023 Key in the necessary credentials and click view results Punjab Board Class 12 results will appear on screen Check the result, download and take a print out for future reference

Direct download link for PSEB Class 12 exam results 2023