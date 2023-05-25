Directorate of General Education, Kerala has announced the results for Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) or Plus Two (Class 12) today, May 25. Students who have attempted the exam can check and download their results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in

This year approximately 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination which was held from March 10 to March 30. The overall pass percentage for the Kerala Class 12 examination 2023 is 82.95%. According to the Board, Ernakulam district has scored the highest pass percentage in the state.

Steps to check Kerala DHSE 2023 result

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link DHSE RESULTS - 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE results 2023

To pass the DHSE examination a student needs to score more than 33% overall. Any student who failed to clear the Class 12 examination can attempt the supplementary examinations called ‘Save a Year’ or SAY. The SAY examination will tentatively be held in July 2023. Students are advised to visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in for more information on registration form, fee and schedule of the supplementary exams.