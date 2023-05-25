Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

“However, those candidates who are not be able to download their Admit cards may approach the commissions office by or before 27 ‘O5’2O23 at Jammu/ Srinagar,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 31 to June 15, 2023. A total of 821 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 Prosecuting Officer vacancies.

Steps to download JKPSC PO admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Login to your JKPSC Account (using User ID and Password Click on the admit card menu Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

