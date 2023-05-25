West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the personality test (PT) dates for the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) of Police in West Bengal Police 2020. As per the notification, the PT is scheduled to be conducted from June 7, 2023.

The e-call letters will be available on the official websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board wbpolice.gov.in on and from May 27, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.