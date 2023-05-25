The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference, reads the notification.

JIPMAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28 (Sunday) from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

Steps to download JIPMAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2023 Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JIPMAT 2023 Admit Card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.