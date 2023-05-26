The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will announce the results of the WBJEE 2023 exam today. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

The WBJEE 2023 exam was conducted on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode. Scoring and ranking will be done based on the final answer keys.

Steps to check WBJEE result 2023:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 result link (when available) Login using Application Number and Date of Birth The WBJEE result scorecard will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference

WBJEE is conducted for admissions into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.