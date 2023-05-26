The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.



The AIIMS NORCET 2023 online (CBT) mode examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 3, 2023. The exam is conducted for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II)- Group ‘B’ on Direct Recruitment Basis at various hospitals.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in Login using Candidate ID & Password Click on the admit card link The AIIMS NORCET admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIIMS Nusing Officer admit card 2023.