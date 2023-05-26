Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the result of the Class 10th board exams 2023. Students can check and download their results from the official website pseb.ac.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 97.54%. A total of 2,81,327 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 2,74,400 candidates have been declared qualified. The Class 10th board examinations were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023, at various examination centres across the state.

As per a report by TIMES NOW, Gagandeep Kaur, a student at Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School in Akot Sukhia, Faridkot has secured the top position by scoring 650/650 marks.

Steps to download Class 10th result 2023