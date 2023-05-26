The Indian Navy has released the notification for Agniveer SSR/MR 02/23 batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from May 29 onwards. The last date to apply is June 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1465 vacancies, of which 1365 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR) – 02/2023 batch and 100 for Agniveer (MR) – 02/2023 batch.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/2023 notification.

Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/2023 notification.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Selection Process

The selection process of Agniveer (SSR/MR) - 02/2023 batch will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.