The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has announced the result of Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their rank cards from the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The TS POLYCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 17. Following the result announcements, the counseling process will start based on the merit lists.

TS POLYCET is being conducted for candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download TS POLYCET result 2023:

Visit the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on Rank Card Key in your ‘Hall Ticket Number’ and submit The TS POLYCET result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS POLYCET rank card 2023.