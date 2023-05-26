CGPSC Civil Judge application window reopened; apply till May 27
Candidates can now apply for the position on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till 11:59 PM on May 27, 2023
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has reopened the online application process for the Civil Judge (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates can now apply for the position on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till 11:59 PM on May 27, 2023.
The application window has been reopened after demands from applicants. The earlier deadline was May 22.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 consists of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The result of the CGPSC Civil Judge Preliminary exam was declared on May 12.
Here’s the link to the official notification
Steps to apply for Civil Judge Main exam
- Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against CIVIL JUDGE-2022 posts
- Click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference