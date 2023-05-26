Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has reopened the online application process for the Civil Judge (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates can now apply for the position on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till 11:59 PM on May 27, 2023.

The application window has been reopened after demands from applicants. The earlier deadline was May 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 consists of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The result of the CGPSC Civil Judge Preliminary exam was declared on May 12.

Here’s the link to the official notification

Steps to apply for Civil Judge Main exam

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against CIVIL JUDGE-2022 posts Click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CGPSC Civil Judge Mains