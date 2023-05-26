The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the result of the WBJEE 2023 exam today, June 26. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2023 exam was conducted on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode.

Steps to download WBJEE result 2023

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit The WBJEE result scorecard will appear on screen

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WBJEE result 2023.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.