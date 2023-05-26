Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon open the online application window for the post of Assistant District Attorney (Group-B) in Prosecution Department, Haryana. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from May 30 onwards.

The last date to apply for the exam is June 5 upto 5.00 PM. The application window is being reopened in view of the subsequent amendment made in the service rules, the essential qualification for the posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 112 Assistant District Attorney posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on March 28, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Degree of Bachelor of Laws (Professional) of a recognized University. Should have enrolled as an Advocate with Bar Council. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

