The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Paper II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Result of Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on 24.03.2023, wherein 15743 candidates (Male- 14628 and Female- 1115) were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II. Paper-II of the said examination was conducted on 02.05.2023,” reads the notification.

The final answer keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly.

Steps to download SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the result tab Click on SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022 Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the list I of SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022.

Direct link to the list II of SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022.

