Allahabad University (AU) has released the exam dates for the Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT 2023). Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website allduniv.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to commence on June 2 and conclude on June 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM, reads the notification.

The exam will be conducted at different centres including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. ONINE only: Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna and Thiruvanthpuram.

Here’s the official notification.

PGAT 2023 will be conducted for the following PG courses: PGAT- (32 courses, along with LL.B., M.Com. and LL.M.), and PGAT-I| (24 courses including B.Ed., M.Ed., MBA (RD) & MBA) in addition to the professional courses (M.C.A., M.Sc. Food Tech., M.Voc. Media Studies and P.G.D.C.A.) offered by Institute of Professional Studies (IPS). The applicants are advised to go through the university website for detailed information about the courses.

PGAT 2023 will be conducted for a total of 9467 seats (4203 for the university campus and 5264 for the constituent colleges).