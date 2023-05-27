High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in till June 24, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 42 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on April 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognised University/ Institution.

Examination Fee

The applicants from unreserved, BC I and BC II category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC, ST category.

Steps to apply for the Personal Assistant posts

Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Link for applying online application for the post of Personal Assistant for the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi” Register and apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

