The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 2. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 29, 30, 31 May and 01, 02 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ w.e.f. 27 May 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notification.

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



