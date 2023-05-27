West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the personality test (PT) e-admit card for the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) of Police in West Bengal Police 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test is scheduled to be conducted from June 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SI, LSI 2020 PT admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.