The Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati has released the admit card for JEE Advanced 2023 examination today. Registered candidates can download their JEE Adv admit cards from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates can download the schedule from the official website and at the direct link here.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2022 timetable.

Steps to download JEE Adv admit card 2023:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, mobile number to login The JEE Advanced admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced admit card 2023.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2023

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.