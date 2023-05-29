Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the result date for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2023.

The MHT CET 2023 was held from May 9 to 13 for PCM Group and May 15 to 20 for PCB Group in Computer Based Test mode. The answer keys were released on May 26 an objections were invited till May 28.

Based on the revised answer key, the MHT CET 2023 results will be announced on June 12. Candidates will be able to check their result scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT-CET 2023 is conducted at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education in the state for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to check MHT CET result 2023: